BioVaxys Announces Successful Test-Run Production of its Bi-Haptenized Ovarian Cancer Vaccine

BioVaxys Announces
VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/

BioVaxys Technology Corp. (CSE: BIOV) (FRA: 5LB) (OTCQB: BVAXF) ("BioVaxys" or "Company") is pleased to announce the Successful sterile and bacteria-free Test-run Production of BVX-0918, the Company's bi-Haptenized autologous Ovarian Cancer Vaccine.    The complete manufacturing of BVX-0918 from a Cancer patient's Ovarian tumor now validates the Production protocols that had been in development over the past few months for the Successful extraction of tumor cells, the cryo-packaging and cryo-preservation of tumor cells, identification of Ovarian Cancer cells as the components of the ...
