Chelsea | Nkunku ad un passo

Chelsea Nkunku
Chelsea, Nkunku ad un passo (Di martedì 29 novembre 2022) Il Chelsea è ormai ad un passo da Cristopher Nkunku. La 25enne seconda punta del Lipsia è pronta a firmare il contratto ed a diventare,...
Calciomercato Chelsea: affare fatto per Nkunku

Il Chelsea pronto a chiudere con il RB Lipsia per Nkunku: pagata la clausola di 60 milioni, il francese rimarrà in Germania fino a giugno Il Chelsea è pronto a chiudere per Nkunku. Secondo quanto riportato da Fabrizio Romano, manca solo la firma. Il francese del RB Lipsia ha già eseguito le visite mediche con ...

Fullkrug, il 'Buco' che copre il buco nell'attacco di Flick: la Germania ringrazia il 9 del popolo

Meglio di lui solo Nkunku, promesso sposo del Chelsea. 'BUCO' - Fullkrug è soprannominato proprio così: Lucke, 'buco' . Un nomignolo un po' sgradevole, che gli è stato affibbiato dall'attaccante del ...
Transfer rumours and football gossip: Christopher Nkunku, Piero Hincapie, Enzo Fernandez

Chelsea are reportedly closing in on Christopher Nkunku's transfer from RB Leipzig - with only a contract needing to be signed (Daily Star). The Blues are also looking at options to sign a new ...

Gary Neville lists Chelsea flops as he sticks knife in over World Cup star who got away

Neville is full of admiration for young players moving abroad from academies in England and reckons Chelsea are rueing one particular escapee.
