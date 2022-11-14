Infosys BPM Launches State-of-the-art Center of AI and Automation in Poland, in Collaboration with IBM (Di lunedì 14 novembre 2022) LODZ, Poland and BANGALORE, India, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Infosys BPM, the business process management arm of Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY ) (NYSE: INFY), today launched the Center of AI and Automation, in Collaboration with IBM, at the Infosys Business Experience Lounge in Poland, to bring digital excellence to enterprises globally. This announcement underscores two years of strong Collaboration between Infosys BPM and IBM, delivering client success, identifying new use cases, and building solutions, to enable clients to innovate in hybrid cloud environments. Formed in Collaboration with IBM, this Center will showcase a growing portfolio of ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Infosys BPM, the business process management arm of Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY ) (NYSE: INFY), today launched the Center of AI and Automation, in Collaboration with IBM, at the Infosys Business Experience Lounge in Poland, to bring digital excellence to enterprises globally. This announcement underscores two years of strong Collaboration between Infosys BPM and IBM, delivering client success, identifying new use cases, and building solutions, to enable clients to innovate in hybrid cloud environments. Formed in Collaboration with IBM, this Center will showcase a growing portfolio of ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Appian, i partner premiati nel 2022Oltre ai temi tecnologici - AI, RPA, BPM e Process Mining, ma soprattutto vision strategica su come ... Value Award - Infosys Questo premio va a Infosys, leader globale nei servizi e nella consulenza ...
Appian, i partner premiati nel 2022Oltre ai temi tecnologici - AI, RPA, BPM e Process Mining, ma soprattutto vision strategica su come ... Value Award - Infosys Questo premio va a Infosys, leader globale nei servizi e nella consulenza ...
BioSpace Announces 2023 Best Places to Work in Biopharma WinnersBioSpace, the leader in biopharma news and careers has published its 2023 Best Places to Work list. The list includes 60 ...
RiverFort Group participates in a 5m advance on a Term Loan Facility With Gaussin SA (ALGAU)RiverFort are pleased to announce that Gaussin has entered into a new term loan with RiverFort Global Opportunities PCC and YA II with an initial advance of 5m. Gaussin, listed on the Euronext ...
Infosys BPMSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Infosys BPM