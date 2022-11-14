Infosys BPM Launches State-of-the-art Center of AI and Automation in Poland | in Collaboration with IBM

(Di lunedì 14 novembre 2022) LODZ,and BANGALORE, India, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/BPM, the business process management arm of(NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY ) (NYSE: INFY), today launched theof AI and, inIBM, at theBusiness Experience Lounge in, to bring digital excellence to enterprises globally. This announcement underscores two years of strongbetweenBPM and IBM, delivering client success, identifying new use cases, and building solutions, to enable clients to innovate in hybrid cloud environments. Formed inIBM, thiswill showcase a growing portfolio of ...

Oltre ai temi tecnologici - AI, RPA,e Process Mining, ma soprattutto vision strategica su come ... Value Award -Questo premio va a, leader globale nei servizi e nella consulenza ...Oltre ai temi tecnologici - AI, RPA,e Process Mining, ma soprattutto vision strategica su come ... Value Award -Questo premio va a, leader globale nei servizi e nella consulenza ...BioSpace, the leader in biopharma news and careers has published its 2023 Best Places to Work list. The list includes 60 ...RiverFort are pleased to announce that Gaussin has entered into a new term loan with RiverFort Global Opportunities PCC and YA II with an initial advance of 5m. Gaussin, listed on the Euronext ...