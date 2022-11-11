Bruce Springsteen pubblica l’atteso nuovo album Only The Strong Survive (Di venerdì 11 novembre 2022) <Strong>BruceStrong> <Strong>SpringsteenStrong> <Strong>pubblicaStrong> oggi il <Strong>nuovoStrong> atteso disco <Strong>OnlyStrong> The Strong Survive anche in CD e doppio LP Fuori da oggi <Strong>OnlyStrong> The Strong Survive (Columbia Records/ Sony Music), il <Strong>nuovoStrong> <Strong>albumStrong> di <Strong>BruceStrong> <Strong>SpringsteenStrong> contenente 15 grandi successi soul, reinterpretati dall’artista. ...Leggi su spettacolo.eu
√ Bruce Springsteen, la storia di 'Turn Back the Hands of Time'E quale musica migliore, per fare tutto questo, se non il repertorio soul americano degli anni Sessanta e Settanta" L'11 novembre Bruce Springsteen pubblicherà l'album di cover "Only the Strong ...
Only the Strong Survive, è uscito il nuovo album di Bruce SpringsteenIscriviti alla nostra newsletter per restare aggiornato sulle notizie dal mondo Bruce Springsteen ha deciso di guardarsi indietro, tornando alle sue radici musicali per costruire un progetto molto personale. Only the Strong Survive è un disco che il Boss sente così suo da non ...
Bruce Springsteen, la storia di "Turn Back the Hands of Time"11 nov 2022 - "Only the strong survive", il nuovo album di cover soul e la storia degli originali scelti dal Boss ...
Bruce Springsteen, esce oggi il nuovo album “Only The Strong Survive”È uscito oggi, venerdì 11 novembre, l’attesissimo 21esimo album di BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN, “Only The Strong Survive” (Columbia Records/ Sony Music), contenente 15 grandi successi soul reinterpretati dall’a ...
