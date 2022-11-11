Bruce Springsteen pubblica l’atteso nuovo album Only The Strong Survive

E quale musica migliore, per fare tutto questo, se non il repertorio soul americano degli anni Sessanta e Settanta" L'11 novembrepubblicherà l'album di cover "Only the Strong ...Iscriviti alla nostra newsletter per restare aggiornato sulle notizie dal mondoha deciso di guardarsi indietro, tornando alle sue radici musicali per costruire un progetto molto personale. Only the Strong Survive è un disco che il Boss sente così suo da non ...11 nov 2022 - "Only the strong survive", il nuovo album di cover soul e la storia degli originali scelti dal Boss ...È uscito oggi, venerdì 11 novembre, l’attesissimo 21esimo album di BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN, “Only The Strong Survive” (Columbia Records/ Sony Music), contenente 15 grandi successi soul reinterpretati dall’a ...