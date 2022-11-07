CGTN: How to protect wetland and build a shared future for all life on Earth? (Di lunedì 7 novembre 2022) - BEIJING, Nov. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/
More than a billion people across the world depend on wetlands for their livelihoods – that's about one in eight people on Earth. However, these lands are Earth's most threatened ecosystem. According to the United Nations, 35 percent of the world's wetlands have disappeared since 1970. Themed "wetlands Action for People and Nature," the 14th Meeting of the Conference of the Contracting Parties (COP14) to the Ramsar Convention on wetlands is being held from November 5 to 13, with its main venue in China'sWuhan, and a parallel session in Geneva, Switzerland, in both in person and online formats. This meeting gives us an opportunity to raise awareness, strengthen cooperation, and scale up wetlands action across the world, Chinese ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
CGTN: How to protect wetland and build a shared future for all life on Earth
