And just like that… risbuca il mitico abito da sposa di Carrie Bradshaw

And just
And just like that… risbuca il mitico abito da sposa di Carrie Bradshaw (Di venerdì 4 novembre 2022) Ritorno al 2008. La seconda stagione del revival di Sex and the city promette dei nostalgici «big» fashion moments per i fan della serie. Durante le ultime riprese, Sarah Jessica Parker passeggia infatti tra le vie di New York proprio con l'iconico Cloud Dress di Vivienne Westwood. Un déjà vu che fa letteralmente impazzire il web
