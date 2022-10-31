Lifestyle: come scegliere un profumo unisexRiepilogo e annunci del livestream di GranzellaLUCCA COMICS & GAMES 2022 - Il programma di lunedì 31 ottobreJoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R riceve un nuovo contenutoLUCCA COMICS & GAMES 2022 - Il programma di domenica 30 ottobreLucca Comics & Games Gli appuntamenti del 29 ottobreASUS ROG è Technical Partner di Reply TotemFare bitcoin mining conviene e quanto si guadagna?Che cos’è l’estrusione?Lucca Comics & Games GLI IMPERDIBILI DELL’EDIZIONE HOPEUltime Blog

Golf, The Open: arriva l’apertura anche per i giocatori della Superlega Araba (Di lunedì 31 ottobre 2022) “Non vieteremo a nessuno di giocare il The Open, che da 150 anni è un torneo aperto a tutti i migliori giocatori. Non possiamo tradire la nostra storia e non vedo l’ora di vedere in campo, il prossimo anno, il campione in carica Cameron Smith”. Parole di Martin Slumbers, il CEO di R&A, in un’intervista rilasciata al media specializzato Golf Digest. Nessuna “porta chiusa” quindi, anzi. Slumbers aggiunge: “La decisione dell’Arabia Saudita d’investire così tanti soldi nel Golf? E’ un fatto positivo”. Quello che in principio poteva sembrare un punto di difficoltà, viene superato di slancio, così al The Open si potranno ammirare sul green tutti i migliori interpreti al mondo, al netto della lega di appartenenza e di una “faida” che, ormai, dura da tantissimo tempo. Che questo possa ...
