Booker show e i Suns brillano anche con i Clippers. Jazz inarrestabili (Di lunedì 24 ottobre 2022) I Suns dominano i Clippers a Los Angeles, i Jazz di Simone Fontecchio vincono anche a New Orleans mentre Golden State supera Sacramento. Da sinistra: Booker, Zubac e Ayton. Ap Los Angeles Clippers - ...Leggi su gazzetta
Booker show e i Suns brillano anche con i Clippers. Jazz inarrestabiliPhoenix segna i primi 11 punti del match, non si guarda più indietro e tiene a distanza di sicurezza George e compagni grazie all'affidabilità in attacco di un ottimo Devin Booker. La stella dei Suns ...
NBA: Zion Williamson vola a terra e si fa male alla schiena, si ferma anche Brandon Ingram Curry show anche coi Kings, ... Phoenix batte a domicilio i Clippers grazie ai 35 punti di Devin Booker, Utah beffa all'OT New ...
5 takeaways from Phoenix Suns' blasting of Los Angeles ClippersClippers All-Star duo Paul George and Kawhi Leonard stood center court with the spotlight on them before their home opener Sunday. The sellout crowd at Crypto.com Arena was ready. Then George grabbed ...
