Firmenich Inaugurates New Campus in Geneva (Di mercoledì 12 ottobre 2022) The state-of-the-art Campus represents an investment of nearly CHF 200 million and confirms the long-term importance of Geneva in the company's global operations Geneva, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Firmenich, the world's largest privately-owned fragrance and taste company, today officially inaugurated its new Campus in Geneva, in the presence of local dignitaries and authorities. This new Campus, at the cutting edge of the industry from both a technology and capacity perspective, represents Firmenich's commitment to operational excellence. The total investment for this multi-year project amounts to nearly CHF 200 million and confirms the importance of Geneva for the long term. "Our state-of-the art Campus will be a ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Firmenich, the world's largest privately-owned fragrance and taste company, today officially inaugurated its new Campus in Geneva, in the presence of local dignitaries and authorities. This new Campus, at the cutting edge of the industry from both a technology and capacity perspective, represents Firmenich's commitment to operational excellence. The total investment for this multi-year project amounts to nearly CHF 200 million and confirms the importance of Geneva for the long term. "Our state-of-the art Campus will be a ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Firmenich Inaugurates New Campus in Geneva...//mma.prnewswire.com/media/798187/Firmenich_Logo.jpg View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/firmenich - inaugurates - new - campus - in - geneva - 301646611.html
Firmenich Inaugurates New Campus in Geneva...//mma.prnewswire.com/media/798187/Firmenich_Logo.jpg View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/firmenich - inaugurates - new - campus - in - geneva - 301646611.html Treviso: sindaco, 'tragedia ci lascia senza parole, appelli a prudenza non bastano mai' – Padovanews Padova News
Firmenich Inaugurates New Campus in GenevaThe state-of-the-art campus represents an investment of nearly CHF 200 million and confirms the long-term importance of Geneva in the company's ...
Firmenich InauguratesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Firmenich Inaugurates