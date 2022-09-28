Modern Warfare II: la più grande Beta della storia di Call of DutyTHE KING OF FIGHTERS XV - Il DLC TEAM SAMURAI in arrivoMan of Medan e Little Hope - aggiornamento gratuito sulle Console ...NZXT annuncia la nuova scheda madre N7 Z790 ATXFARMING SIMULATOR 22 - DISPONIBILE IL CONTENUTO PUMPS N’ HOSESLogitech: arrivano mouse e tastiere 'Designed for Mac'GOOD GAME ITALIA - LE ABILITA' FUORI DAL GIOCOIntel Innovation - presentati i processori Intel Core di tredicesima ...Xbox Wireless Controller nuova variante mimetica Mineral CamoI servizi di SHADOW disponibili anche in ItaliaUltime Blog

BellSoft Releases Alpaquita Cloud Native Platform for Java Developers (Di mercoledì 28 settembre 2022) New offering includes the only optimized Java Linux distribution, delivers up to 50% lower RAM consumption SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/

BellSoft,  the creator of Liberica JDK, a progressive Java runtime for the most complete Java experience and a leading OpenJDK contributor, today announced the release of the Alpaquita Cloud Native Platform and Alpaquita Linux . The offerings are designed to meet the growing demand for more efficient, highly secure and supported Java software that performs better and reduces Cloud computing costs.   "We are passionately committed to the modernization of Java for a Cloud-Native world, and we believe ...
BellSoft, the creator of Liberica JDK, a progressive Java runtime for the most complete Java experience and a leading OpenJDK ...
