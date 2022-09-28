BellSoft Releases Alpaquita Cloud Native Platform for Java Developers (Di mercoledì 28 settembre 2022) New offering includes the only optimized Java Linux distribution, delivers up to 50% lower RAM consumption SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/
BellSoft, the creator of Liberica JDK, a progressive Java runtime for the most complete Java experience and a leading OpenJDK contributor, today announced the release of the Alpaquita Cloud Native Platform and Alpaquita Linux . The offerings are designed to meet the growing demand for more efficient, highly secure and supported Java software that performs better and reduces Cloud computing costs. "We are passionately committed to the modernization of Java for a Cloud-Native world, and we believe ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
BellSoft, the creator of Liberica JDK, a progressive Java runtime for the most complete Java experience and a leading OpenJDK contributor, today announced the release of the Alpaquita Cloud Native Platform and Alpaquita Linux . The offerings are designed to meet the growing demand for more efficient, highly secure and supported Java software that performs better and reduces Cloud computing costs. "We are passionately committed to the modernization of Java for a Cloud-Native world, and we believe ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
BellSoft Releases Alpaquita Cloud Native Platform for Java DevelopersBellSoft, the creator of Liberica JDK, a progressive Java runtime for the most complete Java experience and a leading OpenJDK ...
BellSoft ReleasesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : BellSoft Releases