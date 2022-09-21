Shotgun Wedding | su Prime Video la commedia con Jennifer Lopez e Josh Duhamel

glooit : Shotgun Wedding: il film con Jennifer Lopez e Josh Duhamel arriverà il 27 gennaio 2023 su Prime Video leggi su Glo… - DrApocalypse : #ShotgunWedding, la romantic comedy con Jennifer Lopez arriva direttamente su Prime Video - SocialArtistOF2 : #ShotgunWedding, il film con Jennifer Lopez e Josh Duhamel su Prime Video dal 27 gennaio 2023. -

, action comedy con Jennifer Lopez e Josh Duhamel, arriverà su Prime Video il 27 gennaio ...Amazon ha appena annunciato che, la commedia romantica sexy e ricca di azione in cui Jennifer Lopez e Josh Duhamel sfoggiano tutte le loro abilità comiche, arriverà su Prime Video dal 27 gennaio del prossimo anno: " ...Things go very wrong for Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel at their destination wedding in their upcoming romantic comedy ‘Shotgun Wedding.’ Here’s new photos from the film!Prime Video ha comunicato la data di uscita della commedia Shotgun Wedding, con protagonisti Jennifer Lopez e Josh Duhamel ...