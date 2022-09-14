Palladium per Destiny 2: La Regina dei SussurriFallout 76 | Spedizioni: Il Pitt è ora disponibile gratuitamente State of Play - tutto quello che è stato annunciatoA San Benedetto del Tronto donna trovata morta in spiaggiaCanguro aggredisce e sbrana : 77enne lo teneva con lui in casaOYSHO LANCIA L'APP TRAININGSYNDUALITY, IL NUOVO SCI-FI SHOOTER DI BANDAI NAMCOIL KING OF IRON FIST TORNA CON TEKKEN 8Cos'è il Digital Advertising e perché è così importante la Pubblicità ...IT TAKES TWO ARRIVA SU NINTENDO SWITCHUltime Blog

Fractus and the UPC create a technological hub to develop deep tech solutions

Fractus and
Fractus and the UPC create a technological hub to develop "deep tech" solutions (Di mercoledì 14 settembre 2022) /PRNewswire/

 Fractus and the Universitat Politecnica de Catalunya – Barcelonatech (UPC) have agreed to create the Fractus-UPC deep tech Hub, a center of research activities where deep tech technologies will be designed and improved, with the aim of developing disruptive technological solutions based on scientific challenges with great potential and social impact. Fractus is one of the first spin-offs that emerged from the UPC. The Fractus-UPC deep tech Hub will concentrate talent development, training, innovation, research and ...
