Fractus and the UPC create a technological hub to develop "deep tech" solutions

Fractus and the Universitat Politecnica de Catalunya – Barcelonatech (UPC) have agreed to create the Fractus-UPC deep tech Hub, a center of research activities where deep tech technologies will be designed and improved, with the aim of developing disruptive technological solutions based on scientific challenges with great potential and social impact. Fractus is one of the first spin-offs that emerged from the UPC. The Fractus-UPC deep tech Hub will concentrate talent development, training, innovation, research and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
