First US Patient Enrolled in SELUTION SLR IDE Peripheral Study

(Di mercoledì 24 agosto 2022) GENEVA, Switzerland, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/TheUShas beenin the FDA4BTK (Below-the-Knee) clinical trial evaluatingSLR™, MedAlliance's novel sirolimus-eluting balloon. This milestone follows Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) approval in the US in May 2022, with enrollment of theoccurring in Germany one week after approval. "We are very excited to finally have drug-eluting technology in the US to treat this difficultpopulation," commented the trial's Principal Investigator (PI) Dr. Ehrin Armstrong. "We are encouraged by the positive early outcomes with this novelSLR Sirolimus Drug Eluting Balloon (DEB) in Europe and Asia. We hope this FDA IDE ...

... both caregivers andassociations, Vaderis hopes to be the catalyst which transformscare in HHT. Success in the INSIGHT trial would be a major step towards developing theever ...Proceeds from the transaction will fund the commercial launch of EndeavorRx, a- of - its - ... as well as potential expansion into additional ADHDpopulations. Proceeds will also support ...Doctors base gestational age off the first day of a patient's last menstrual period. But ultrasounds can also be used when that date isn't clear.Born from ORHub ®, HippoFi TM represents the company's fintech focus with commitment to the ‘Hippocratic oath' and patient clinical improvements. IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2022 / ORHub, Inc ...