First US Patient Enrolled in SELUTION SLR IDE Peripheral Study (Di mercoledì 24 agosto 2022) GENEVA, Switzerland, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/
The First US Patient has been Enrolled in the FDA SELUTION4BTK (Below-the-Knee) clinical trial evaluating SELUTION SLR™, MedAlliance's novel sirolimus-eluting balloon. This milestone follows Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) approval in the US in May 2022, with enrollment of the First Patient occurring in Germany one week after approval. "We are very excited to finally have drug-eluting technology in the US to treat this difficult Patient population," commented the trial's Principal Investigator (PI) Dr. Ehrin Armstrong. "We are encouraged by the positive early outcomes with this novel SELUTION SLR Sirolimus Drug Eluting Balloon (DEB) in Europe and Asia. We hope this FDA IDE ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
The First US Patient has been Enrolled in the FDA SELUTION4BTK (Below-the-Knee) clinical trial evaluating SELUTION SLR™, MedAlliance's novel sirolimus-eluting balloon. This milestone follows Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) approval in the US in May 2022, with enrollment of the First Patient occurring in Germany one week after approval. "We are very excited to finally have drug-eluting technology in the US to treat this difficult Patient population," commented the trial's Principal Investigator (PI) Dr. Ehrin Armstrong. "We are encouraged by the positive early outcomes with this novel SELUTION SLR Sirolimus Drug Eluting Balloon (DEB) in Europe and Asia. We hope this FDA IDE ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
LIMES Randomised Controlled Trial about Sirolimus Coated Balloon in BTK takes the first Stride : patient enrolment started
Keymed Biosciences Announces Dosing of First Patient in Phase I Trial of Bispecific Antibody CM350
Keymed Biosciences Announces Dosing of First Patient in Phase I Trial of Bispecific Antibody CM350
Vaderis Therapeutics AG Emerges from Stealth and Announces Initiation of Clinical Proof - of - Concept Trial in HHT... both caregivers and patient associations, Vaderis hopes to be the catalyst which transforms patient care in HHT. Success in the INSIGHT trial would be a major step towards developing the first ever ...
Digital Medicine Leader Akili to List on Nasdaq Following Successful Business Combination with Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IProceeds from the transaction will fund the commercial launch of EndeavorRx, a first - of - its - ... as well as potential expansion into additional ADHD patient populations. Proceeds will also support ...
Florida bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Here's how to know how far along you areDoctors base gestational age off the first day of a patient's last menstrual period. But ultrasounds can also be used when that date isn't clear.
ORHub Adopts New Name to Reflect Its Fintech Future - "HippoFi"Born from ORHub ®, HippoFi TM represents the company's fintech focus with commitment to the ‘Hippocratic oath' and patient clinical improvements. IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2022 / ORHub, Inc ...
First PatientSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : First Patient