bit Raises $13M to Build Cross-chain Decentralized Identity Protocol

.bit Raises $13M to Build Cross-chain Decentralized Identity Protocol (Di martedì 16 agosto 2022) - SINGAPORE, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 .bit (did.id) has raised $13 million to Build Cross-chain Decentralized Identity Protocol. The Series A round, completed one year after the startup's launch, was led by CMB International, HashKey Capital, QingSong Fund, GSR Ventures, GGV Capital, and SNZ. .bit's open-source blockchain Protocol will provide permissionless Decentralized identification for individual users and DAOs. Over the past 12 months, the project's user and developer communities have experienced strong growth. So far, more than 38k independent addresses have registered for more than 110k .bit accounts, and nearly 100 mainstream wallets and Dapps have integrated with .bit (please check here). In the web2 era, social ...
