bit Raises $13M to Build Cross-chain Decentralized Identity Protocol

(Di martedì 16 agosto 2022) - SINGAPORE, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/.bit (did.id) has raised $13 million to. The Series A round, completed one year after the startup's launch, was led by CMB International, HashKey Capital, QingSong Fund, GSR Ventures, GGV Capital, and SNZ. .bit's open-source blockwill provide permissionlessidentification for individual users and DAOs. Over the past 12 months, the project's user and developer communities have experienced strong growth. So far, more than 38k independent addresses have registered for more than 110k .bit accounts, and nearly 100 mainstream wallets and Dapps have integrated with .bit (please check here). In the web2 era, social ...

iosonolacora : RT @GammaDonna_: ?????? ??????????, ???? ?????????????????????? ?????? ?????????? ???? ???????????????? ???????????????? ?? ??????????????????, ?????????????????? 17 ?? ???? ????????! E l'AD, Danila De Sefano, è… - SignorAldo : RT @GammaDonna_: ?????? ??????????, ???? ?????????????????????? ?????? ?????????? ???? ???????????????? ???????????????? ?? ??????????????????, ?????????????????? 17 ?? ???? ????????! E l'AD, Danila De Sefano, è… - franciungaro : RT @GammaDonna_: ?????? ??????????, ???? ?????????????????????? ?????? ?????????? ???? ???????????????? ???????????????? ?? ??????????????????, ?????????????????? 17 ?? ???? ????????! E l'AD, Danila De Sefano, è… - GammaDonna_ : ?????? ??????????, ???? ?????????????????????? ?????? ?????????? ???? ???????????????? ???????????????? ?? ??????????????????, ?????????????????? 17 ?? ???? ????????! E l'AD, Danila De Sef… -

Join TYAN booth at ISC 2022, booth #D400 or ISC Digital 2022 at: https://.ly/3FhIAYO Contacts ... Continua a leggere Jupiter Exchange$5 Million in Seed Funding for First Publicly Available ...Itthe question of how the climate crisis impacts women's feelings, thoughts and decisions ... EY : While environmental concerns are amore obvious when it comes to the climate crisis, social ...Now we’re at a place where I’m really anxious to see how food trucks can change the face of downtown." -- Nick Maestas, owner of Muchachos, on an ordinance to expand a pilot program allowing food ...The company said it raised a $620,000 pre-seed last year from some of its existing investors Pastel, a Nigerian digital bookkeeping platform for traders, announced Monday it has raised a $5.5 million ...