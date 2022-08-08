Soccorre una ragazza incinta : la giovane mamma decide di chiamare il ...I fratelli Bianchi in carcere per omicidio Willy Monteiro : ...Sony integra una tecnologia anti-contraffazione nelle fotocamereFAR CRY 6: FREE WEEKEND FINO AL 7 AGOSTO, SCONTI FINO AL 60%GTA Online: presentata la speedster sportiva Benefactor SM722Tower of Fantasy: disponibili due nuovi video gameplayIncendio discoteca in Thailandia : 13 mortiLa soluzione per trasferire senza problemi i tuoi dati da iPhone a ...38 nuovi giochi su GeForce NOWARCANE: IL PRIMO EPISODIO DI BRIDGING THE RIFT È ORA DISPONIBILEUltime Blog

Tata Communications enhances InstaCC™ Platform with digital features

Tata Communications enhances InstaCC™ Platform with digital features (Di lunedì 8 agosto 2022) Partners with Genesys® to further transform customer engagement MUMBAI, India and SANTA JOSE, Calif.,, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Tata Communications, a global digital ecosystem enabler, today enhances its InstaCC™ Platform with digital features to transform customer engagement of enterprises. It stitches a secure, connected digital fabric that allows global enterprises and end users to connect across varied channels ranging from social media to web browsers to mobile applications and company websites. This allows global enterprises to engage with customers in an intelligent, seamless and user-friendly way, across their preferred channel.  The InstaCC™ ...
It names Colt, Tata Communications and VMO2B as Leaders in three quadrants each and Aryaka, Cisco and NTT as Leaders in two quadrants each. Lumen, Microland, Nokia, TCS, Verizon, Versa and VMware are ...

... eftpos, FIS (WorldPay), Google, IBM, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), LG Electronics, Magalu, Nomura Holdings, ServiceNow, Shinhan Bank, Standard Bank Group, Swirlds, Tata Communications, ... MotoGP™ rafforza la collaborazione con Tata Communications

