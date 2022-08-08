Tata Communications enhances InstaCC™ Platform with digital features (Di lunedì 8 agosto 2022) Partners with Genesys® to further transform customer engagement MUMBAI, India and SANTA JOSE, Calif.,, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Tata Communications, a global digital ecosystem enabler, today enhances its InstaCC™ Platform with digital features to transform customer engagement of enterprises. It stitches a secure, connected digital fabric that allows global enterprises and end users to connect across varied channels ranging from social media to web browsers to mobile applications and company websites. This allows global enterprises to engage with customers in an intelligent, seamless and user-friendly way, across their preferred channel.
