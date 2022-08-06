Time No Longer: Anri Sala’s installation at Capriate’s Room (Di sabato 6 agosto 2022) For the fifth year in a row, GAMeC Bergamo returns to the prestigious Palazzo della Ragione, the beating heart ofthe old town, with a new exhibition by Anri Sala. The celebrated Albanian-born artist, who has created a thoughtful dialogue with the iconic Capriate’s Room based on his most recent film and sound installation: Time No Leggi su periodicodaily
BergamoeC : RT @GAMeCBergamo: Una grande installazione che mette in relazione il passato, il presente e il futuro dell'umanità. Nel video MeeT di oggi… - larafacco_press : RT @GAMeCBergamo: Una grande installazione che mette in relazione il passato, il presente e il futuro dell'umanità. Nel video MeeT di oggi… - ComunediBergamo : RT @GAMeCBergamo: Una grande installazione che mette in relazione il passato, il presente e il futuro dell'umanità. Nel video MeeT di oggi… - GAMeCBergamo : Una grande installazione che mette in relazione il passato, il presente e il futuro dell'umanità. Nel video MeeT di… -
GrafTech Reports Second Quarter 2022 ResultsAt the same time, we will continue to invest in our product and service capabilities to be optimally positioned to participate in longer - term demand growth for graphite electrodes. We remain ...
Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results...share of the Company's common stock issued and outstanding immediately prior to the effective time ... and the Company is no longer providing financial guidance. ABOUT IEA Infrastructure and Energy ... Con “Time No Longer” la Gamec fa ritorno al Palazzo della Ragione Prima Bergamo
Review: Is it finally time to take Saint-Saëns seriouslyNew recordings and a Hollywood Bowl program have come along to help reevaluate composer Camille Saint-Saëns a century after his death.
I could have fixed my mortgage rate for years longer. I’m a foolI have been having flashbacks. Not the kind I used to have, of when I went hiking in Yosemite National Park without a map and ended up sliding down a bear-in ...
Time LongerSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Time Longer