Shanghai Electric New Energy Development Established To Accelerate the Expansion of Green & Low-carbon Business

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 22 luglio 2022), July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/The inauguration ceremony ofNewCo., Ltd. was held on July 15, marking theand growth of's, low-. During the ceremony,Group announced its renewableroadmap alongside agreements with five partners to jointly develop renewableprojects, in addition to establishing strategic partnerships with over ten financial institutions and industry partners to build a financial ecosystem for the renewablesector....