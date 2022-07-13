Rollerdrome: prezzo di lancio e video sviluppatoriArriva la Platinum Edition di Farming Simulator 22Bowers & Wilkins presenta le nuove cuffie PX7 s2NVIDIA all’Amazon Prime Day con offerte incredibiliKingston rilascia DataTraverler Max Type-A, unità flash USB ad alte ...Francesco Totti e Ilary Blasi : fine del loro matrimonioScioperi trasporto aereo Domenica 17 luglioStampante 3D alimentare: può diventare un elettrodomestico di uso ...Guerra Ucraina : Mykolaiv sotto attacco aereo Incisore Ortur Laser Master 3 : facile e conveniente per tuttiUltime Blog

Quantinuum Expands Collaboration with JSR to Explore Quantum Computing for Semiconductor Research

Quantinuum Expands
Quantinuum to conduct joint materials Research with JSR Corporation, a global pioneer in materials ...

Quantinuum Expands Collaboration with JSR to Explore Quantum Computing for Semiconductor Research (Di mercoledì 13 luglio 2022) Quantinuum to conduct joint materials Research with JSR Corporation, a global pioneer in materials innovation. The Collaboration will include the use of Quantinuum's Model H1 hardware, Powered by Honeywell, and InQuanto, its computational Quantum chemistry software platform, to model complex organic and inorganic Semiconductor materials TOKYO and CAMBRIDGE, England, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Quantinuum, the world's leading integrated Quantum Computing company, has announced a global Collaboration with materials technology leader JSR Corporation of Japan to Explore the application of Quantum Computing methods in ...
