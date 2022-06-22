KEENON Robotics Showcases Latest Range of Automated Service Solutions at Automatica 2022 (Di mercoledì 22 giugno 2022) - MUNICH, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/
KEENON Robotics, the world's leading intelligent Service Robotics company, is showcasing a wide Range of Service robots and its key automation Solutions at the ongoing Automatica 2022 exhibition in Munich. The leading event for smart automation and Robotics runs from June 21 to June 24, and KEENON Robotics has its key product lines of Service robots, T5, T6, T8, W3 and M2, showcased at Booth 213 in Hall B4. "It's the first time for us here at Automatica. As the strategic partner of Softbank Robotics and Hyundai Robotics, KEENON ...Leggi su iltempo
KEENON Robotics, the world's leading intelligent Service Robotics company, is showcasing a wide Range of Service robots and its key automation Solutions at the ongoing Automatica 2022 exhibition in Munich. The leading event for smart automation and Robotics runs from June 21 to June 24, and KEENON Robotics has its key product lines of Service robots, T5, T6, T8, W3 and M2, showcased at Booth 213 in Hall B4. "It's the first time for us here at Automatica. As the strategic partner of Softbank Robotics and Hyundai Robotics, KEENON ...Leggi su iltempo
Pubblicità
KEENON Robotics Tops Market Share & Growth... in its recent report "Market Share of Commercial Service Robots in China Catering Industry", marks KEENON Robotics as top of the list in both Market Share and Growth in China's commercial service ...
KEENON ROBOTICS alongside SOFTBANK ROBOTICS Showcase advanced service robots at Hotel, Restaurant and Catering 2022 in LondonLONDON, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - KEENON ROBOTICS ("KEENON"), alongside its strategic partner SOFTBANK ROBOTICS, are exhibiting their latest innovations in hospitality robots at Hotel, Restaurant and Catering 2022 (HRC), the UK's ... Carenza di camerieri Il Giappone li rimpiazza con i robot Federvini
Congenica Appoints Robert Denison as CEOCongenica, a digital health company that enables precision medicine through its world-leading diagnostic decision support platform for genomic data, today announces the appointment of Robert Denison ...
Hexagon disrupts reality capture once again with its next-generation, ultra-fast Leica BLK360 laser scannerHexagon AB, a global leader in digital reality solutions combining sensor, software and autonomous technologies, today announced the introduction of the all-new, next-generation Leica BLK360, which ...
KEENON RoboticsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : KEENON Robotics