DERMALOG's smart border control solution receives innovation award (Di giovedì 16 giugno 2022) Once again, the German Design Council has honored technical innovations with its German innovation award in Berlin. DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH received an award for its new camera system that simplifies border checks. BERLIN and HAMBURG, Germany, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/
With its CT1 Camera Tower, DERMALOG has developed a new technology for automated face capture. The solution's core is DERMALOG's integrated facial recognition, which ensures that the system automatically adjusts to a person's head height. An expert jury of the German Design Council has now honored the innovative camera system with the German innovation award 2022. From a distance of up to 2 m, the CT1 captures faces and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
