Alphawave IP Announces Availability of Two New Interconnect IP Products in TSMC Advanced Processes

Alphawave Announces
New Products expand and extend Alphawave technology leadership in chiplets and optical solutions LONDON ...

Alphawave IP Announces Availability of Two New Interconnect IP Products in TSMC Advanced Processes (Di lunedì 13 giugno 2022) New Products expand and extend Alphawave technology leadership in chiplets and optical solutions LONDON and TORONTO, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Alphawave IP (LN: AWE), a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world's technology infrastructure, is pleased to announce Availability of two new Interconnect IP's to their product portfolio. AresCORE16 is a Die-to-Die parallel interface that further extends Alphawave's chiplet leadership by enabling a new generation of chiplet Products. OptiCORE100 is a 112Gbps PAM4 optical Serialiser-Deserialiser ("SerDes") that enables direct drive of optics and includes Advanced DSP techniques for receiving optical waveforms.   Tony Pialis, President and Chief Executive Officer of Alphawave ...
