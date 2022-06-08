Honor of Kings in arrivo per tutti i giocatori del mondoIL KIT DEL TIFOSO PER UN’ESTATE ALL’INSEGNA DELLA SERIE ALEGO presenta il set più adrenalinico Montagne Russe LEGOKlonoa Phantasy Reverie Series nuovo trailerGhostbusters Spirits Unleashed festeggia il Ghostbusters DayBlink Video Doorbell, videocitofono Amazon, disponibile in ItaliaRed Dead Online: maggiori guadagni per i Distillatori!Ucraina, Kiev : da Banca mondiale altri 1,49 miliardi di dollariLaura Speranza : Ecco chi è la moglie di Stefano TacconiIn Iran deraglia treno passeggeri : 10 morti e 50 feritiUltime Blog

ReNew Announces Date and Conference Call Details for Q4 FY22 Earnings Report

GURUGRAM, India, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ReNew Energy Global plc (ReNew or the Company) (NASDAQ: ...

GURUGRAM, India, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/

ReNew Energy Global plc ("ReNew" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: RNW) (NASDAQ: RNWWW), India's leading ReNewable energy company, today announced it will issue its fourth quarter (January-March 2022) Earnings Report for FY22 after the close of the market on June 14, 2022. A Conference Call has been scheduled to discuss the Earnings results at 8:30 AM EDT (6:00 PM IST) on June 15, 2022. The Conference Call can be accessed live at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5qv96gc3 or by phone (toll-free) by dialling: US/ Canada: (+1) 855 881 1339 UK: (+44) 0800 051 8245 Sweden: (+46) 020 791 959   India: (+91) 0008 0010 08443 Singapore: (+65) 800 101 2785 Hong Kong: ...
