ReNew Announces Date and Conference Call Details for Q4 FY22 Earnings Report (Di mercoledì 8 giugno 2022) GURUGRAM, India, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/
ReNew Energy Global plc ("ReNew" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: RNW) (NASDAQ: RNWWW), India's leading ReNewable energy company, today announced it will issue its fourth quarter (January-March 2022) Earnings Report for FY22 after the close of the market on June 14, 2022. A Conference Call has been scheduled to discuss the Earnings results at 8:30 AM EDT (6:00 PM IST) on June 15, 2022. The Conference Call can be accessed live at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5qv96gc3 or by phone (toll-free) by dialling: US/ Canada: (+1) 855 881 1339 UK: (+44) 0800 051 8245 Sweden: (+46) 020 791 959 India: (+91) 0008 0010 08443 Singapore: (+65) 800 101 2785 Hong Kong: ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
