Meet with SIMCom,the Global leading IoT cellular modules and solutions supplier at Embedded World 2022 (Di lunedì 30 maggio 2022) NUREMBERG, Germany, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/
The Embedded World 2022 is live again on 21st -23rd June,2022. As a major supplier in the Global industry of IoT cellular modules and solutions, SIMCom will display a cutting-edge lineup consists of the latest 5G, LTE-A,4G,LPWA, automotive and smart modules in the grand event . The visitor may find the SIMCom's booth H5-280 in Hall 5 of the Nuremberg Exhibition Center, Nuremberg, Germany. Meanwhile, SIMCom is giving out limited amount of free tickets for visitors who register in its website. Since its establishment on 2002, SIMCom has been leading the industry to provide
Meet with SIMCom,the Global leading IoT cellular modules and solutions supplier at Embedded World 2022To meet the medium - speed and high - speed data transmission needs, besides the popular LTE Cat.4 ... SIMCom also provides smart modules with powerful multimedia processing capability including ...
