Shenzhen Aspire launched a new vaping brand ANYX (Di venerdì 27 maggio 2022) - Shenzhen, China, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/
ANYX, a fresh and exciting new vape brand powered by Aspire Group, has announced it will release its first pod system e-cigarette globally on 16th June 2022. Dedicated to its brand mission of providing high-quality, aesthetically pleasing products and satisfying sensory experiences to users, ANYX incorporates cutting-edge technology and user-driven design to surprise and delight customers with a game-changing product experience. By connecting global users with a shared passion, ANYX also aims to actively promote a delightful, confident, energetic, and inclusive lifestyle. Despite being a new brand in the market, ANYX is backed by years of experience and industry expertise. In addition ...Leggi su iltempo
Shenzhen Aspire launched a new vaping brand ANYXDespite being a new brand in the market, ANYX is backed by years of experience and industry expertise. In addition to well-known technical experts in the e-cigarette industry, ANYX has built up a team ...
