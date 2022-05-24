ZOTAC SHOWCASES A NEW UNIVERSE OF POSSIBILITIES AT COMPUTEX 2022 (Di martedì 24 maggio 2022) - HONG KONG, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/
ZOTAC Technology, a global manufacturer of innovation, joins COMPUTEX 2022 with exclusive unveilings at our Virtual Booth for you to discover. From the Metaverse-ready wearable PC and professional mini workstation, to the smallest full-featured system and ultimate graphics cards, our strong line-up of innovative products invites all visitors to reimagine how we create, play and work in the new digital UNIVERSE. THE NEW INDUSTRY LEADING WEARABLE PC The next-generation ZOTAC VR GO 4.0 brings unprecedented freedom of movement and the most reliable connectivity that no wireless VR device can provide. The all-new VR GO 4.0 Backpack PC is now equipped with more advanced technologies, enabling individual developers and 3D designers to visualize and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
ZOTAC Technology, a global manufacturer of innovation, joins COMPUTEX 2022 with exclusive unveilings at our Virtual Booth for you to discover. From the Metaverse-ready wearable PC and professional mini workstation, to the smallest full-featured system and ultimate graphics cards, our strong line-up of innovative products invites all visitors to reimagine how we create, play and work in the new digital UNIVERSE. THE NEW INDUSTRY LEADING WEARABLE PC The next-generation ZOTAC VR GO 4.0 brings unprecedented freedom of movement and the most reliable connectivity that no wireless VR device can provide. The all-new VR GO 4.0 Backpack PC is now equipped with more advanced technologies, enabling individual developers and 3D designers to visualize and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
RTX 3080: in arrivo un nuovo RTX Day grazie a NVIDIA E ZOTAC! Ecco tutti i dettagli Gametimers
ZOTAC SHOWCASES A NEW UNIVERSE OF POSSIBILITIES AT COMPUTEX 2022ZOTAC Technology, a global manufacturer of innovation, joins COMPUTEX 2022 with exclusive unveilings at our Virtual Booth for you to discover. From the Metaverse-ready wearable PC and professional ...
XOR Security Awarded $31.4 Million Task Order to Provide Cyber Operations System Support for the United States Patent and Trademark OfficeXOR Security LLC (XOR) recently announced that it won a $31.4 million single-award task order to provide Cybersecurity Operations Support Services to the United States Patent and Trademark Office ...
ZOTAC SHOWCASESSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : ZOTAC SHOWCASES