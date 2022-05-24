OptraSCAN's Artificial Intelligence-Equipped Digital Pathology Scanner OS-SiA Granted U.S Patent for Scanning, Indexing and Analyzing of the Tissue Area at the Same Time (Di martedì 24 maggio 2022) SAN JOSE, Calif., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/
OptraSCAN®, the leading end-to-end Digital Pathology solution provider, announced its Digital Pathology Scanner OS-SiA has been Granted US Patent - No 2020/0334814 A1 by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. OS-SiA has inbuilt Intelligence to scan, index and analyze pathological samples simultaneously. This will benefit the end-user to view the whole slide scanned image along with analyzed output as an overlay during their review process. The Patent describes a technique invented by OptraSCAN, the AI-enabled Digital Pathology Scanner OS-SiA automatically identifies specimens
OptraSCAN's end-to-end digital pathology solution provides effective acquisition of whole slide images, viewing, storing, real-time sharing, reporting and AI & ML based Image analysis solutions
