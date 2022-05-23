Rock on - Samurai Riot Beat 'em-up debutta su Switch a giugno Rainbow Six Siege Anno 7 Stagione 2Gucci lancia un programma di eSportXiaomi e Leica Camera annunciano accordo strategico a lungo termineGa Kingston un sondaggio sul nostro rapporto con la tecnologiaCome scegliere le fedi nuzialiDichiarazione precompilata : da oggi lunedì 23 maggio 2022 si scarica ...Ridatemela! Rubata la medaglia dello scudetto rossonero a Stefano ...Saro Grimani, l'artista di chi non ha voceSvelato il nuovo Campione di League of Legends: Bel'VethUltime Blog

RevBits Adds SaaS for Dynamic Scaling, Flexible Operations and Streamlined Deployments (Di lunedì 23 maggio 2022) Greater accessibility to run any web browser on any device, while easing operational management, software updates and license management. MINEOLA, N.Y., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/

RevBits, a unifying cybersecurity company for enterprise endpoints, cloud and on-premises ecosystems, today announced the launch of a SaaS-delivered model of its Cyber Intelligence Platform (CIP). Customers now have the choice of the RevBits solution on premise, in the cloud, or through its SaaS delivery model, that also can be managed by RevBits. RevBits Cyber Intelligence Platform consists of a suite of best-in-class products that can be deployed individually or as an integrated and unified XDR platform: "As a developer of cybersecurity software, our focus is providing customers with sophisticated and ...
