AEW | Darby Allin è un pazzo scatenato | ma è Jeff Hardy ad andare avanti nel torneo

AEW Darby
È stata una sfida a chi è più pazzo, ma Darby Allin è andato proprio oltre il suo collega più ...

AEW: Darby Allin è un pazzo scatenato, ma è Jeff Hardy ad andare avanti nel torneo (Di giovedì 12 maggio 2022) È stata una sfida a chi è più pazzo, ma Darby Allin è andato proprio oltre il suo collega più anziano. Non è servito: a passare il turno nell’Owen Hart Tournament è stato Jeff Hardy, ribaltando un Coffin drop in un roll-up e, di fatto, fregando il suo amico. Allin vince ai punti ma non basta. Il volo assurdo di Darby Allin ??? @DarbyAllin & @JeffHardyBRAND!!!! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/hXRqSLOtLP— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 12, 2022 Altro volo assurdo di Allin .@DarbyAllin lands on the hardest part of the ring with the Coffin Drop attempt! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! ...
