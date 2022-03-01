VIDEO | AEW Dark | Elevation del 28 02 2022

(Di martedì 1 marzo 2022) Torna AEW, il web show della All Elite Wrestling che apre la nuova settimana di programmazione della compagnia. Lo show di questa settimana ha 7 match annunciati ufficialmente e come di consueto avrà inizio all’1 di notte italiana, con la possibilità di recuperarlo on demand sempre in questa pagina anche nei giorni successivi: Jay Lethal vs. Jora Johl Red Velvet vs. Skye Blue Frankie Kazarian vs. Alan Angels Kayla Sparks, LMK & Paris Van Dale vs. Diamante, Emi Sakura & Nyla Rose Lance Archer vs. Fuego Del Sol Willow Nightingale vs. Leyla Hirsch Chaos Project (Luther & Serpentico) vs. TheOrder (Evil Uno & Stu Grayson)

