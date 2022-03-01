Dubber Expands Microsoft Teams Capabilities with Video Capture and Advanced Recording Controls (Di martedì 1 marzo 2022) BARCELONA, Spain and MELBOURNE, Australia, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Dubber Corporation Limited (ASX: DUB) (Dubber), the world leader in Unified Conversational Recording and conversational intelligence, today announced the ability to Capture Video Recordings and perform Advanced Recording Controls on Microsoft Teams. Dubber Video Recording for MS Teams delivers certainty of Recording on a single platform, real-time search, keyword analytics, and AI-enriched insights. The most Advanced Recording Controls for Microsoft ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Dubber Expands Microsoft Teams Capabilities with Video Capture and Advanced Recording ControlsDubber Corporation Limited (ASX: DUB) (Dubber), the world leader in Unified Conversational Recording and conversational intelligence, today announced the ability to capture video recordings and ...
