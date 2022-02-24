Casio to Release Standout G-SHOCK in Black Full-Metal Design (Di giovedì 24 febbraio 2022) Featuring Intricate Combination of Multiple Finishes TOKYO, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the latest addition to its G-SHOCK brand of SHOCK-resistant watches. Based on the GMW-B5000, the original Full-Metal take on the first-ever G-SHOCK, the new GMW-B5000MB features an array of detailed finishes that come together in a refined Black Design. The GMW-B5000MB brings together individual components treated with honing finishes* and multiple polishings in a premium-quality, SHOCK-resistant watch with a uniquely appealing look that makes the most of rich texture and feel. The entire exterior of the timepiece is honed and treated with Black ion plating to deliver matte ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Casio to Release Standout G-SHOCK in Black Full-Metal Design
Featuring Intricate Combination of Multiple Finishes
TOKYO, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the latest addition to its G-SHOCK brand of shock-resistant watches.
