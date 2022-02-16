LG - NUOVA GAMMA DI CUFFIE WIRELESS, SPEAKER E SOUNDBARLegends of Runeterra: Un Viaggio InaspettatoCall of Duty: Vanguard e Warzone - Battle Pass e i bundle della ...Cisterna in fiamme : chiusa la A1 a LodiSTAR WARS: THE OLD REPUBLIC, INIZIA IL PROSSIMO CAPITOLO CON ...Noleggio auto a lungo termine: come funziona e a chi conviene?Bici Elettrica Bezior X1500 : Fatbike bella e potente - codice scontoSony presenta LinkBuds - nuova frontiera delle cuffie true wirelessDestiny 2: La Regina dei Sussurri - nuovo trailer di lancioD-Link arricchisce la serie EAGLE PRO AI con nuovi Mesh e Range ...Ultime Blog

TenureX is live and completes first transactions

TenureX live
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©
TEL-AVIV, Israel, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TenureX recently completed the first transactions on ...

zazoom
Commenta
TenureX is live and completes first transactions (Di mercoledì 16 febbraio 2022) TEL-AVIV, Israel, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/

TenureX recently completed the first transactions on its 'correspondent banking as a service' platform, allowing two financial institutions in different countries to process a cross-border wire in US dollars using their local payment grids instead of SWIFT. The platform is processing transactions every day between ten early adopters who contributed to its development. The company has set up a waiting list to expand the network of participants, especially financial institutions looking for new correspondent banking relationships.  The trillion-dollar correspondent banking market relies on subjective relationships between banks and access to transaction data which only becomes available after the transaction takes place. Managing these relationships involves costly, ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : TenureX live

TenureX is live and completes first transactions

TEL-AVIV, Israel, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TenureX recently completed the first transactions on its 'correspondent banking as a service' platform, allowing two financial institutions in different ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : TenureX live
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : TenureX live TenureX live completes first transactions