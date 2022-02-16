TenureX is live and completes first transactions (Di mercoledì 16 febbraio 2022) TEL-AVIV, Israel, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/
TenureX recently completed the first transactions on its 'correspondent banking as a service' platform, allowing two financial institutions in different countries to process a cross-border wire in US dollars using their local payment grids instead of SWIFT. The platform is processing transactions every day between ten early adopters who contributed to its development. The company has set up a waiting list to expand the network of participants, especially financial institutions looking for new correspondent banking relationships. The trillion-dollar correspondent banking market relies on subjective relationships between banks and access to transaction data which only becomes available after the transaction takes place. Managing these relationships involves costly, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
TenureX is live and completes first transactionsTEL-AVIV, Israel, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TenureX recently completed the first transactions on its 'correspondent banking as a service' platform, allowing two financial institutions in different ...
