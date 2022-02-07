LEAP22 - 100.000 partecipanti tra i maggiori eventi tecnologici ...LEGO presenta LEGO DUPLO Ora del bagnettoASUS: nuove schede grafiche AMD RX 6500 XTIl piccolo Rayan : i funerali del bimbo morto nel pozzo in MaroccoEmma Marrone vince il Fantasanremo 2022 : la gioia su InstagramOver 50 senza vaccino Covid sono in pericoloGiochi Olimpici Pechino 2022 : Federica Brignone medaglia argentoGTA Online: i brani di The Contract di Dr. Dre disponibiliClassifica Sanremo 2022 : Vince Mahmood e Blanco - Elisa e Gianni ...Il piccolo Rayan non ce l'ha fatta : Morto il bambino di 5 anni ...Ultime Blog

RevBits Endpoint Security Maintains its ICSA Labs Certification

RevBits Endpoint
In its Q4 2021 evaluation, RevBits Endpoint Security moves closer to 100% Detection by Achieving a ...

RevBits Endpoint Security Maintains its ICSA Labs Certification (Di lunedì 7 febbraio 2022) In its Q4 2021 evaluation, RevBits Endpoint Security moves closer to 100% Detection by Achieving a 99.8% Capability. MINEOLA, N.Y., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/

RevBits announces that it has maintained its ICSA Labs Advanced Threat Defense (an Independent Division of Verizon) Certification, reported in its Q4 2021 evaluation of RevBits Endpoint Security (RevBits EPS). Testing was performed under the "Advanced Threat Detection" protocol, which focuses on evaluating Endpoint Security products for protection against new and little-known threats across all types of malware. Over thirteen hundred test runs containing both malicious samples and innocuous applications were ...
