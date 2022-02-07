RevBits Endpoint Security Maintains its ICSA Labs Certification (Di lunedì 7 febbraio 2022) In its Q4 2021 evaluation, RevBits Endpoint Security moves closer to 100% Detection by Achieving a 99.8% Capability. MINEOLA, N.Y., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/
RevBits announces that it has maintained its ICSA Labs Advanced Threat Defense (an Independent Division of Verizon) Certification, reported in its Q4 2021 evaluation of RevBits Endpoint Security (RevBits EPS). Testing was performed under the "Advanced Threat Detection" protocol, which focuses on evaluating Endpoint Security products for protection against new and little-known threats across all types of malware. Over thirteen hundred test runs containing both malicious samples and innocuous applications were ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
RevBits announces that it has maintained its ICSA Labs Advanced Threat Defense (an Independent Division of Verizon) Certification, reported in its Q4 2021 evaluation of RevBits Endpoint Security (RevBits EPS). Testing was performed under the "Advanced Threat Detection" protocol, which focuses on evaluating Endpoint Security products for protection against new and little-known threats across all types of malware. Over thirteen hundred test runs containing both malicious samples and innocuous applications were ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
RevBits EndpointSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : RevBits Endpoint