Top token Metaverse da comprare il 4 febbraio | ENJ | RNDR e MANA

Top token
Top token Metaverse da comprare il 4 febbraio: ENJ, RNDR e MANA (Di venerdì 4 febbraio 2022) Il valore di ENJ ha visto un aumento del 3,6% nelle ultime 24 ore. La capitalizzazione di mercato di RNDR è aumentata del 10% nelle ultime 24 ore. Il valore di MANA ha visto un aumento del 4% nelle ultime 24 ore. Enjin Coin (ENJ), Render token (RNDR) e Decentraland (MANA) sono tutti token di criptovaluta correlati al metaverso. Ognuno di loro mostra solidi progressi in termini di crescita e ha il potenziale per raggiungere nuove vette. Dovreste comprare Enjin Coin (ENJ)? Il 4 febbraio 2022 Enjin Coin (ENJ) aveva un valore di 1,71$. Il valore più alto di tutti i tempi di Enjin Coin (ENJ) è stato il 25 novembre 2021, quando il token ha raggiunto i 4,82$. Ciò significa che al suo ATH, il token aveva un valore di ...
