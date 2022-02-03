CGTN: Putin believes Beijing to host Winter Olympics of highest standards (Di giovedì 3 febbraio 2022) Beijing, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/
For Chinese, this Spring Festival is an occasion of "double happiness," with the hosting of the Beijing Winter Olympics. Adding to the festive mood is Russian President Vladimir Putin's scheduled visit and attendance to the opening ceremony of the grand sporting event. Ahead of Putin's visit, China Media Group (CMG) President and Editor-in-Chief Shen Haixiong interviewed the Russian president, welcoming him to Beijing and asking him about sports and ties with China. It's not the first time for Putin to accept Shen's interview. Four years ago, they sat down for an exclusive interview at the Kremlin in Moscow, marking the first interview the Russian president had ever given to the Chinese media at ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
For Chinese, this Spring Festival is an occasion of "double happiness," with the hosting of the Beijing Winter Olympics. Adding to the festive mood is Russian President Vladimir Putin's scheduled visit and attendance to the opening ceremony of the grand sporting event. Ahead of Putin's visit, China Media Group (CMG) President and Editor-in-Chief Shen Haixiong interviewed the Russian president, welcoming him to Beijing and asking him about sports and ties with China. It's not the first time for Putin to accept Shen's interview. Four years ago, they sat down for an exclusive interview at the Kremlin in Moscow, marking the first interview the Russian president had ever given to the Chinese media at ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : CGTN Putin
CGTN: China - Russia ties - 'a paradigm of international relations in 21st century'https://news.cgtn.com/news/2021 - 12 - 15/Xi - Putin - virtual - meeting - begins - 160OTxkyFr2/index.html Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rVzkD7MYfLM
Una democrazia cinese? In Italia c'è chi dice sì. Ecco chiTra le escluse, invece, l'Ungheria di Viktor Orbán , la Russia di Vladimir Putin e la Cina di Xi ... Geraci è stato ospite di quello che ha definito "un approfondito talk show" di Cgtn, canale ...
CGTN PutinSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : CGTN Putin