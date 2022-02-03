Come app e software cambieranno il nostro modo di vivere nei prossimi ...RAINBOW SIX INVITATIONAL 2022 INIZIERA’ A FEBBRAIORed Dead Online: Novità, Bonus e Sconti di febbraioTwo's Day 2/2/22Puzzle Quest 3 gratis a marzo su Steam, App Store e Google PlayLEGO presenta tre nuovi iconici set a tema Star WarsCampionato WRC eSports stagione 2022 inizia il 4 febbraioMorta Monica Vitti a 90 anni : addio reginaBATTLEFIELD - VIAGGIO VERSO LA STAGIONE 1Andrea Crisanti : 90% di immunizzati, stop al Green pass e ...Ultime Blog

CGTN | Putin believes Beijing to host Winter Olympics of highest standards

CGTN Putin
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©
Beijing, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For Chinese, this Spring Festival is an occasion of double ...

zazoom
Commenta
CGTN: Putin believes Beijing to host Winter Olympics of highest standards (Di giovedì 3 febbraio 2022) Beijing, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 For Chinese, this Spring Festival is an occasion of "double happiness," with the hosting of the Beijing Winter Olympics. Adding to the festive mood is Russian President Vladimir Putin's scheduled visit and attendance to the opening ceremony of the grand sporting event. Ahead of Putin's visit, China Media Group (CMG) President and Editor-in-Chief Shen Haixiong interviewed the Russian president, welcoming him to Beijing and asking him about sports and ties with China. It's not the first time for Putin to accept Shen's interview. Four years ago, they sat down for an exclusive interview at the Kremlin in Moscow, marking the first interview the Russian president had ever given to the Chinese media at ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : CGTN Putin

CGTN: China - Russia ties - 'a paradigm of international relations in 21st century'

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2021 - 12 - 15/Xi - Putin - virtual - meeting - begins - 160OTxkyFr2/index.html Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rVzkD7MYfLM

Una democrazia cinese? In Italia c'è chi dice sì. Ecco chi

Tra le escluse, invece, l'Ungheria di Viktor Orbán , la Russia di Vladimir Putin e la Cina di Xi ... Geraci è stato ospite di quello che ha definito "un approfondito talk show" di Cgtn, canale ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : CGTN Putin
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : CGTN Putin CGTN Putin believes Beijing host