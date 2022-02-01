Novavax Submits Request to the U.S. FDA for Emergency Use Authorization of COVID-19 Vaccine (Di martedì 1 febbraio 2022) - NVX-CoV2373 demonstrated overall efficacy of ~90% in PREVENT-19 clinical trial conducted during the emergence of variant strains GAITHERSBURG, Md., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing next-generation Vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced that it has submitted a Request to the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for NVX-CoV2373, its protein-based COVID-19 Vaccine candidate for immunization of individuals 18 year of age and older against SARS-CoV-2. The Request for EUA is based on the totality of pre-clinical, clinical and manufacturing-related (CMC) data provided to the agency, including results of ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
