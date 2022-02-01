Sony compra BungieAbbiamo visto quel Suv travolgerle! Jessica Fragasso e Sara Rizzotto ...Covid over 50 : Multa di 100 euro a chi è senza vaccinoCome si gioca in Italia: lo stato dell’arteCasinò online e attacchi informatici, ecco come il gambling ha reagitoMiglior Smartwatch? Ecco quale scegliereApex Legends: Ribellione Gameplay Trailer Sony annuncia un nuovo State of PlayNasce la eSerie A Tim Fan Cup powered by PlayStationArisa super sexy! Ecco le mie chiappeUltime Blog

Novavax Submits Request to the U S FDA for Emergency Use Authorization of COVID-19 Vaccine

Novavax Submits
NVX-CoV2373 demonstrated overall efficacy of ~90% in PREVENT-19 clinical trial conducted during the emergence of variant strains

Novavax Submits Request to the U.S. FDA for Emergency Use Authorization of COVID-19 Vaccine (Di martedì 1 febbraio 2022) - NVX-CoV2373 demonstrated overall efficacy of ~90% in PREVENT-19 clinical trial conducted during the emergence of variant strains GAITHERSBURG, Md., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing next-generation Vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced that it has submitted a Request to the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for NVX-CoV2373, its protein-based COVID-19 Vaccine candidate for immunization of individuals 18 year of age and older against SARS-CoV-2. The Request for EUA is based on the totality of pre-clinical, clinical and manufacturing-related (CMC) data provided to the agency, including results of ...
About Novavax Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) is a biotechnology company that promotes improved health globally through the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative vaccines to prevent ...

