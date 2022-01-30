WWE: Bad Bunny non parteciperà a WrestleMania 38 (Di domenica 30 gennaio 2022) Dopo la run dello scorso anno, culminata con la vittoria a WrestleMania 37 al fianco di Damian Priest contro Miz & Morrison, Bad Bunny è tornato in WWE. Il cantante di origini portoricane ha partecipato alla Royal Rumble entrando con il numero 27 ed ha messo in piedi una buona prestazione salvo poi essere eliminato da Brock Lesnar. In seguito alla performance di ieri notte i fan si chiedono se Bad Bunny ci sarà nella prossima edizione di WrestleMania, ecco qual è la sua situazione. Bad Bunny sarà impegnato in due tour Secondo il PWInsider non ci sono piani per Bad Bunny in vista di WrestleMania 38, l’artista dovrà affrontare ben due tour che lo terranno impegnato in due performance live nei giorni del 3 e 4 aprile che sono proprio le due serate in cui ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising
SpazioWrestling : WWE: Importanti novità sul futuro di Bad Bunny dopo la Royal Rumble #BadBunny #WWE - Ifan2206 : RT @ReneusMeister: Hahahahajajajajhahsj WWE botched nthe Rumble so bad this year. Hahahahah like this is a new whole level of terrible. Hah… - JC1986_ : RT @ReneusMeister: Hahahahajajajajhahsj WWE botched nthe Rumble so bad this year. Hahahahah like this is a new whole level of terrible. Hah… - ShowzOut : RT @ReneusMeister: Hahahahajajajajhahsj WWE botched nthe Rumble so bad this year. Hahahahah like this is a new whole level of terrible. Hah… - PhoenixJustice : RT @ReneusMeister: Hahahahajajajajhahsj WWE botched nthe Rumble so bad this year. Hahahahah like this is a new whole level of terrible. Hah… -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : WWE Bad
I risultati della Royal Rumble 2022, il Premium Live Event della WWEWWE Men's Royal Rumble : Brock Lesnar entra con il numero 30 e vince il match Il main event della ... non sono mancati i ritorni a sorpresa: su tutti il rapper Bad Bunny con il numero 28 e Shane ...
Royal Rumble 2022/ Wrestling WWE, streaming video tv: Brock Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley!CROWN JEWEL 2021/ Wrestling WWE, info streaming video tv: Brock Lesnar contro Reigns! GRANDE ATTESA ... pronto a pubblicizzare il nuovo film dei suoi Jackass, e molti indicano anche Bad Bunny come ...
- WWE: Importanti novità sul futuro di Bad Bunny dopo la Royal Rumble SpazioWrestling.it
- WWE: Bad Bunny pronto a tornare, entrerà nella Royal Rumble Zona Wrestling
- Anche Bad Bunny potrebbe essere uno dei nomi della Royal Rumble della WWE? World Wrestling
- Royal Rumble 2022: The Undertaker e Bad Bunny nel backstage The Shield Of Sports
- Bad Bunny parteciperà alla Royal Rumble Tuttowrestling
- Visualizza la copertura completa su Google News
Update On Bad Bunny’s WWE FutureWill International Hip-Hop Star Bad Bunny keep his momentum going and head into a program for WrestleMania 38?
WWE Royal Rumble 2022 recap, review: Rousey returns as women steal showFrom Ronda Rousey's stunning return to Seth Rollins going full SHIELD and more, Ryan Satin breaks down the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble.
WWE BadSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : WWE Bad