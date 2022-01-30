WWE: Bad Bunny non parteciperà a WrestleMania 38 (Di domenica 30 gennaio 2022) Dopo la run dello scorso anno, culminata con la vittoria a WrestleMania 37 al fianco di Damian Priest contro Miz & Morrison, Bad Bunny è tornato in WWE. Il cantante di origini portoricane ha partecipato alla Royal Rumble entrando con il numero 27 ed ha messo in piedi una buona prestazione salvo poi essere eliminato da Brock Lesnar. In seguito alla performance di ieri notte i fan si chiedono se Bad Bunny ci sarà nella prossima edizione di WrestleMania, ecco qual è la sua situazione. Bad Bunny sarà impegnato in due tour Secondo il PWInsider non ci sono piani per Bad Bunny in vista di WrestleMania 38, l’artista dovrà affrontare ben due tour che lo terranno impegnato in due performance live nei giorni del 3 e 4 aprile che sono proprio le due serate in cui ... Leggi su zonawrestling (Di domenica 30 gennaio 2022) Dopo la run dello scorso anno, culminata con la vittoria a37 al fianco di Damian Priest contro Miz & Morrison, Badè tornato in WWE. Il cantante di origini portoricane ha partecipato alla Royal Rumble entrando con il numero 27 ed ha messo in piedi una buona prestazione salvo poi essere eliminato da Brock Lesnar. In seguito alla performance di ieri notte i fan si chiedono se Badci sarà nella prossima edizione di, ecco qual è la sua situazione. Badsarà impegnato in due tour Secondo il PWInsider non ci sono piani per Badin vista di38, l’artista dovrà affrontare ben due tour che lo terranno impegnato in due performance live nei giorni del 3 e 4 aprile che sono proprio le due serate in cui ...

Advertising

SpazioWrestling : WWE: Importanti novità sul futuro di Bad Bunny dopo la Royal Rumble #BadBunny #WWE - Ifan2206 : RT @ReneusMeister: Hahahahajajajajhahsj WWE botched nthe Rumble so bad this year. Hahahahah like this is a new whole level of terrible. Hah… - JC1986_ : RT @ReneusMeister: Hahahahajajajajhahsj WWE botched nthe Rumble so bad this year. Hahahahah like this is a new whole level of terrible. Hah… - ShowzOut : RT @ReneusMeister: Hahahahajajajajhahsj WWE botched nthe Rumble so bad this year. Hahahahah like this is a new whole level of terrible. Hah… - PhoenixJustice : RT @ReneusMeister: Hahahahajajajajhahsj WWE botched nthe Rumble so bad this year. Hahahahah like this is a new whole level of terrible. Hah… -