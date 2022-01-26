HUAWEI WATCH GT RUNNER: LA CORSA DIVENTA PROFESSIONALE Come scegliere un servizio di hosting professionaleHUAWEI P50 Pro: LA FOTOGRAFIA ENTRA IN UNA NUOVA ERA Pierpaolo Sileri ai no-vax : Gli renderemo la vita difficile, sono ...New Tales - nasce un nuovo sviluppatore ed editoreSciopero tabaccai : Non controlleremo il Green pass ai clientiUsa : indagini su falsi elettori Donald TrumpAustralian Open : Jannik Sinner perde con Stefanos TsitsipasLite in famiglia a Licata : 4 vittimeThe Sims e Pabllo Vittar creano stili di Colori con Carnevale KitUltime Blog

Maker' s Mark® Becomes Largest Distillery In The World To Achieve B Corp Certification

With Industry-Leading Environmental and Community Focused Efforts, Iconic Kentucky Bourbon Joins a ...

Maker's Mark® Becomes Largest Distillery In The World To Achieve B Corp Certification (Di mercoledì 26 gennaio 2022) With Industry-Leading Environmental and Community Focused Efforts, Iconic Kentucky Bourbon Joins a Growing Global Movement of Companies Using Business for Good LORETTO, Ky., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Maker's Mark has earned B Corporation Certification, making it the Largest Distillery in the World and the first in Kentucky's famed Bourbon Country to Achieve the distinction, which recognizes companies working to build a more inclusive and sustainable economy. The B Corp Certification affirms years of industry-leading efforts by Maker's Mark intended to benefit the greater good and signals a major milestone on the brand's environmentally conscious mission to "Make Your Mark. Leave No Trace" – now and for the ...
