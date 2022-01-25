Iliad - rivoluzione anche sulla FibraLRNZ firma un'esclusiva dedicata a Leggende Pokémon: ArceusGiorgio Marchesi : chi è l'attore di La SposaCovid e no-vax : carica virale 10 volte più infettivaObbligo Green Pass : espositori rinunciano al mercatino di Borgo ...Al GF Vip Alfonso Signorini caccia Alex BelliCovid Omicron : ora inizia la discesa dei contagiAchille Lauro a Sanremo 2022 : Porto qualcosa che nessuno ha mai ...Cuscino Cervicale Memory Foam Antiacaro Antiallergico -33% Sconto e ...Presidente Biden insulta reporter di Fox : Che stupido figlio di p...Ultime Blog

200th Treatment Milestone for AIRFLOW-3 COPD Trial

- 300 Patients Treated Worldwide with dNerva® Targeted Lung Denervation therapy MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 25, ...

200th Treatment Milestone for AIRFLOW-3 COPD Trial (Di martedì 25 gennaio 2022) - 300 Patients Treated Worldwide with dNerva® Targeted Lung Denervation therapy MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Nuvaira, a developer of novel therapeutic strategies to treat obstructive lung diseases, announces two Treatment Milestones. 200 patients have been treated in the AIRFLOW-3 pivotal Trial, the first interventional COPD Trial to target reduction in COPD exacerbations as a primary endpoint. Worldwide, 300 patients have received dNerva® Targeted Lung Denervation (TLD) therapy across five clinical Trials. dNerva® TLD is a bronchoscopic procedure that disrupts pulmonary nerve input to the lung to reduce the clinical consequences of neural hyperactivity. Mechanistically similar to anticholinergics (the principal class of ...
