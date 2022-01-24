Come trovare un hosting gratis per il sito che vuoi creare?5 consigli per organizzare l'home office perfetto e come progettare ...Migranti : nuovi sbarchi a LampedusaCaro-energia : -0,8% impatto sul Pil 2022Vaccini Covid : ciclo completo e 87,08% over 12Pannelli solari: fonte di energia alternativa e sostenibilePratici e funzionali, ecco come funzionano i faretti LedUdine : 18enne muore nell'ultimo giorno stageCovid, dati vicini a prima ondata : Omicron variante dominanteRimini: Dove Soggiornare, Cosa Vedere e VisitareUltime Blog

SoftGroup declares its commitment to increasing sustainable and responsible development

- SOFIA, Bulgaria, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SoftGroup, the best-in-class end-to-end traceability ...

zazoom
Commenta
SoftGroup declares its commitment to increasing sustainable and responsible development (Di lunedì 24 gennaio 2022) - SOFIA, Bulgaria, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 SoftGroup, the best-in-class end-to-end traceability technology provider in the CEE region, today declares its commitment to increase sustainable and responsible development by announcing its first edition of the Sustainability report 2020-2021. The company perceives objectives aligned with the United Nations sustainable development Goals, containing sustainable action plans in the economic, environmental, and social fields. The main areas of focus covered in the report include: Mr. Venelin Dimitrov, CEO of SoftGroup, said: "Growing sensitivity towards the issues of sustainability and understanding the importance of our contributors have led us to undertake a process ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : SoftGroup declares
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : SoftGroup declares SoftGroup declares commitment increasing sustainable