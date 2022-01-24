Germany Announces €200 Million in New Funding for Education Cannot Wait on International Day of Education (Di lunedì 24 gennaio 2022) - GENEVA, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/
German Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development, Svenja Schulze, announced today €200 Million (US$228.3 Million) in new Funding for Education Cannot Wait (ECW), the United Nations global fund for Education in emergencies and protracted crises. With this new multi-year contribution, Germany becomes ECW's top donor, with over €318.8 Million (US$362.7 Million) in total contributions to the Fund. ECW also reaches the milestone of over US$1 billion mobilized from public and private donors in just 5 years of operations, making it one of the fastest growing initiatives in the UN. Education ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
German Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development, Svenja Schulze, announced today €200 Million (US$228.3 Million) in new Funding for Education Cannot Wait (ECW), the United Nations global fund for Education in emergencies and protracted crises. With this new multi-year contribution, Germany becomes ECW's top donor, with over €318.8 Million (US$362.7 Million) in total contributions to the Fund. ECW also reaches the milestone of over US$1 billion mobilized from public and private donors in just 5 years of operations, making it one of the fastest growing initiatives in the UN. Education ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Germany Announces
Germany Announces 200 Million in New Funding for Education Cannot Wait on International Day of EducationWe call on all governments and private sector partners to follow Germany's lead and support Education Cannot Wait's mission with US$1 billion in urgent funding,' said Gordon Brown, UN Special Envoy ...
MotorK Announces Financial Calendar For 2022... with over 300 employees and eight offices in seven countries (Italy, Spain, France, Germany, Portugal, the UK and Israel). MotorK empowers car manufacturers and dealers to improve their customer ...
Covid oggi Calabria, 1.329 contagi: bollettino 23 gennaio Lifestyleblog
Germany Announces ?200 Million in New Funding for Education Cannot Wait on International Day of EducationGerman Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development, Svenja Schulze, announced today ?200 million (US$228.3 million) in new funding for Education Cannot Wait (ECW), the United Nations global fund ...
Germany Announces €200 Million in New Funding for Education Cannot Wait on International Day of EducationGerman Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development, Svenja Schulze, announced today €200 million (US$228.3 million) in new funding for Education Cannot Wait (ECW), the United Nations global fund ...
Germany AnnouncesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Germany Announces