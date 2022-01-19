Apis Growth Fund II invests US$50 million Series C in Giift, a Global Leader in Loyalty Program Management (Di mercoledì 19 gennaio 2022) SINGAPORE, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Apis Growth Fund II, a private equity Fund managed by Apis Partners LLP, a UK-based asset manager that supports Growth stage financial services and financial infrastructure businesses, has invested US$50 million in Giift, the Global Leader in Loyalty Program Management and development. Apis Growth Fund II was the sole investor in the Series C round. Founded in 2013 in Singapore, Giift has quickly become a leading provider of Loyalty Management solutions around the globe. Acting on the belief ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Apis Growth Fund II, a private equity Fund managed by Apis Partners LLP, a UK-based asset manager that supports Growth stage financial services and financial infrastructure businesses, has invested US$50 million in Giift, the Global Leader in Loyalty Program Management and development. Apis Growth Fund II was the sole investor in the Series C round. Founded in 2013 in Singapore, Giift has quickly become a leading provider of Loyalty Management solutions around the globe. Acting on the belief ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Apis Growth
Marqeta Announces Sunaina Lobo as Chief Human Resources Officer'Marqeta is experiencing a transformative period of growth, built on a celebrated legacy of ... Marqeta's open APIs provide instant access to highly scalable, cloud - based payment infrastructure that ...
Spain Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Markets, Statistics and Analyses Report 2021: Spain Completes its 5G Spectrum Auction After an 18 - ...Continua a leggere Babylon Again Delivers Significant Growth to Reach Over 440,000 Managed Lives ... Continua a leggere Florida's Apis Cor Set to Become 1st 3D Printed Homes Tech Firm to Offer Shares to ...
Florida’s Apis Cor Set to Become 1st 3D Printed Homes Tech Firm to Offer Shares to PublicApis Cor, an additive manufacturing firm incorporated in the US State of Florida, has been qualified by the US Securities and Exchange Commission to offer shares to the public – the first company of i ...
Apis GrowthSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Apis Growth