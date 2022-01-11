LG ULTRAGEAR E' PARTNER DI LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PER I MONITOR GAMINGFIFA 22 Team Of The Year - Al via le votazioniRainbow Six Extraction - nuovo Trailer League of Legends: inizia la stagione 2022Myanmar : Aung San Suu Kyi condannata a 4 anniNovak Djokovic vince causa : ordinato rilascioGolden Globe a Drive my car : Delusione per Paolo SorrentinoDroga blitz Carabinieri di Roma : 20 arrestiPresidente Kazakistan : tentato golpeGuida sull'acquisto online delle cartucce HPUltime Blog

Microland Has Earned the Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop Advanced Specialization

This Specialization demonstrates our expertise in assessment, design, implementation, and optimization ...

Microland Has Earned the Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop Advanced Specialization (Di martedì 11 gennaio 2022) This Specialization demonstrates our expertise in assessment, design, implementation, and optimization of Virtual Desktop infrastructure in Azure  ATLANTA, BENGALURU, India and LONDON, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Microland, a global digital transformation leader, today announced it has Earned the Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop (formerly Windows Virtual Desktop) Advanced Specialization, a validation of a partner's deep knowledge, extensive experience, and expertise in deploying, scaling, and securing Virtual Desktop infrastructure on Azure. Only partners that meet stringent criteria around customer ...
This specialization demonstrates our expertise in assessment, design, implementation, and optimization of virtual desktop infrastructure in Azure ...
