Future Minerals Forum announces details of comprehensive program designed to shape the future of mining (Di mercoledì 5 gennaio 2022) RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/
The Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, host and convener of the first-ever future Minerals Forum, held under the patronage of the Custodian of The Two Holy Mosques, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, has formally unveiled the global event's detailed program featuring an extensive repertoire of subjects, opportunities and challenges confronting the global mining industry. The future Minerals Forum will take place from January 11 to 13, 2022 at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh. Saudi ministers and representatives of the regional and international mining industry and allied sectors will join more than 2,000 ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
