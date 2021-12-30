WWE: Drew McIntyre commenta quanto successo con Jeff Hardy al live event in Texas (Di giovedì 30 dicembre 2021) Qualche settimana fa, le strade della WWE e di Jeff Hardy si sono separate in seguito ad un episodio, accaduto durante un match in un live event in Texas, dove Hardy una volta dato il tag, ha lasciato il ring e l’arena scortato. In questo incontro era coinvolto anche Drew McIntyre, colui che ha ricevuto il tag proprio da Jeff. Da allora le voci su quanto successo a Jeff Hardy e il suo possibile futuro si sono rincorse senza sosta, proprio su quell’episodio è tornato a parlare Drew. Le parole di McIntyre Drew McIntyre intervistato da Dazn ha rilasciato una dichiarazione proprio su ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Drew McIntyre Comments On Jeff Hardy Incident At Recent WWE Live EventDrew McIntyre was involved in Jeff Hardy’s last match in WWE back on December 4, at a WWE Live event in Edinburg, Texas. McIntyre was [...] ...
WWE Day 1 live stream: start time, how to watch and cardThe WWE Day 1 live stream is approaching, and it's got some WrestleMania-adjacent matches at the top of the card. Yes, WWE's looking to make January 1st kind of (like) a big deal this year, with the ...
