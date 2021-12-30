WWE | Drew McIntyre commenta quanto successo con Jeff Hardy al live event in Texas

TSOWrestling : Lo stakanovista della #WWE nel 2021 è #DrewMcIntyre #TSOW // #TSOS - TSOWrestling : Le sue opinioni sui suoi avversari in storyline #TSOW // #TSOS // #WWE // #DrewMcIntyre - Zona_Wrestling : #WWE Drew McIntyre: 'Sono determinato ad ottenere il mio WrestleMania moment, lo merito' - - TSOWrestling : Cesaro vs Drew McIntyre, il match è sempre più vicino? #WWE #TSOW // #TSOS -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : WWE Drew

... nella notte italiana tra domenica 21 e lunedì 22 novembre, insi rinnova il grande quesito su ... Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley ed Austin Theory se la vedranno con Jeff Hardy, King Woods,...... ma anche il gameplay e un sacco di personalizzazioni, nonché superstar come Edge, Roman Reigns, Goldberg eMcIntyre. Controlla tutto qui sotto. HQ Testi correlati 0 10 migliorie apportate a...Drew McIntyre was involved in Jeff Hardy’s last match in WWE back on December 4, at a WWE Live event in Edinburg, Texas. McIntyre was [...] ...The WWE Day 1 live stream is approaching, and it's got some WrestleMania-adjacent matches at the top of the card. Yes, WWE's looking to make January 1st kind of (like) a big deal this year, with the ...