Cosmic coding challenge for kids launches Raspberry Pi computers into space

Two revolutionary Raspberry Pi computers will launch from Cape Canaveral today aboard spaceX 24 to empower children and teens to run their own experiments on the International space Station (ISS). The European Astro Pi challenge: Mission Zero from the Raspberry Pi Foundation and European space Agency (ESA) inspires young people to discover and develop a love of coding and digital creativity with a truly 'out of this world' experience. It guides them step-by-step to code a sensor check on board the ISS, and puts their creativity into action by designing a digital illustration and writing a personal message for the astronauts orbiting 408km above the Earth. Young explorers don't need ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
