Zoomlion Reveals Pioneering Carbon Fiber Composite Material Technology to Push the Industry Towards its Carbon Neutrality Goal (Di giovedì 9 dicembre 2021) CHANGSHA, China, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Zoomlion Reveals 16 New Energy Products, Fully Embracing Green Manufacturing and Empowering Sustainable Global GrowthIn April 2019, Zoomlion took the lead to release new energy AWP products powered by lithium batteries and achieved mass production. Subsequently, the company launched over 20 new energy products that ...
