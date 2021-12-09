Laser League: World Arena Free to PlayJust Dance 2022 Celebra La Korean WaveTeufel: lanciate le nuove edizioni delle cuffie REAL BLUE NCElectrolux Slow Cooker Pentola Elettrica in Acciaio Inox -45% Sconti ...50 Mascherine FFP2 Certificate Made in Italy -36% Sconti e OfferteGOOGLE STADIA È ORA DISPONIBILE SUI PIÙ RECENTI SMART TV LGTrust lancia la webcam professionale 4K UHD TW-350Horizon Zero Dawn - aumento prestazioni fino al 50% con NVIDIA DLSSNintendo Switch - record di venditeFALLOUT 76 - DLC La Notte della Falena disponibileUltime Blog

Quectel and Point One partnership creates highly affordable | small and easy to use high precision GNSS module integrating RTK for mass market applications

- SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global supplier of IOT ...

zazoom
Commenta
Quectel and Point One partnership creates highly affordable, small and easy to use high precision GNSS module integrating RTK for mass market applications (Di giovedì 9 dicembre 2021) - SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global supplier of IOT modules and antennas, and Point One Navigation, a leader in precision location technology, today announced the LG69T-AM, the latest addition to the LG69T GNSS module Series. Point One's positioning engine powers the LG69T-AM and enables centimeter-level global accuracy by integrating augmented GNSS in an affordable yet easy to use module with open-source API. The LG69T-AM GNSS module features STMicroelectronics' TeseoV positioning receiver platform with 80 tracking and 4 fast acquisition channels compatible with GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, QZSS and ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Quectel and

Quectel receives ASPICE CL2 approval with leading automotive software R&D capability

Please follow and like us:

Lenovo ThinkPad T15g Gen2 con CPU Tiger Lake - H fino a i9 e Xeon

... 2 PCIe 3.0 x4 (supporta RAID 0/1) e 1 PCIe 4.0 x4 in grado di ospitare SSD da 256 GB a 2 TB Connettività: Wi - Fi ax (2x2, Wi - Fi 6E AX210), Bluetooth 5.2, 4G /LTE (opzionale, Quectel EM160R, MIMO ...
Dimensione globale del Tecnologia V2x. mercato, quota, movimenti del 2021 in base a risultati chiave, impatto sul settore, analisi delle ultime tendenze, stato di progressione, aspettative di entrate fino al rapporto di ricerca 2026 dei principali produttori – Huaw  Ciao Juve

Global cellular IoT chipset shipments grow 70% in Q3: Report

Global cellular internet of things (IoT) module shipments grew 70 per cent (on-year) in the third quarter this year and Qualcomm led the cellular IoT chipset market with more than one-third share, a ...

Global cellular IoT module shipments reportedly grow 70% in third quarter

Global cellular internet of things (IoT) module shipments grew 70 percent (on-year) in the third quarter this year and Qualcomm led the cellular IoT chipset ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Quectel and
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Quectel and Quectel Point partnership creates highly