Quectel and Point One partnership creates highly affordable, small and easy to use high precision GNSS module integrating RTK for mass market applications
Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global supplier of IOT modules and antennas, and Point One Navigation, a leader in precision location technology, today announced the LG69T-AM, the latest addition to the LG69T GNSS module Series. Point One's positioning engine powers the LG69T-AM and enables centimeter-level global accuracy by integrating augmented GNSS in an affordable yet easy to use module with open-source API. The LG69T-AM GNSS module features STMicroelectronics' TeseoV positioning receiver platform with 80 tracking and 4 fast acquisition channels compatible with GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, QZSS
