IATSE Says Studios Refusing to Do What Is Needed to Avoid a Strike (Di mercoledì 13 ottobre 2021) An official with IATSE told members on Tuesday that the Studios are Refusing to make the necessary concessions to Avoid a Strike, although negotiations are still underway. Cathy Repola, the national executive director of the Motion Picture Editors Guild, told members in an email on Tuesday that the pace of the talks is quickening, and L'articolo proviene da City Roma News. Leggi su cityroma
Advertising
IATSE SaysSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : IATSE Says