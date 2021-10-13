Destiny 2 - La Festa delle Anime Perdute torna gratisDA WARNER BROS. GAMES ARRIVA OGGI BACK 4 BLOODCALL OF DUTY: VANGUARD - L'ESPERIENZA DEL GIOCATORE SINGOLOCellularline: nuovo sistema MagSafe per la ricarica wirelessPresentata la League of Legends CollectionNo Green pass : Il governo interviene per impedire nuove violenzeAgguato in strada a Milano : Paolo Salvaggio ucciso in una sparatoriaLG TONE FREE: 2 NUOVI MODELLI PER UN MAGGIORE COMFORT63 arresti a Caserta : maxi riciclaggio da 100 milioni di euroTi violento, alzati la maglietta! insulti sessisti alla giocatrice ...Ultime Blog

IATSE Says Studios Refusing to Do What Is Needed to Avoid a Strike (Di mercoledì 13 ottobre 2021) An official with IATSE told members on Tuesday that the Studios are Refusing to make the necessary concessions to Avoid a Strike, although negotiations are still underway. Cathy Repola, the national executive director of the Motion Picture Editors Guild, told members in an email on Tuesday that the pace of the talks is quickening, and L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.
