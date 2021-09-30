Global Superstars Back VirtualStaX (Di giovedì 30 settembre 2021) CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/
NFL Superstars Drew Brees and Patrick Mahomes, South African rugby legend Jean de Villiers and music mogul Randy Jackson unite as Global ambassadors behind VirtualStaX (aka StaX) - a new digital platform set to revolutionize the Global fan economy. "StaX provides the opportunity to not only share, but celebrate our moments, embrace our dreams and support each other. StaX changes the Global digital marketplace forever," says Mahomes. What started as an idea in a small log cabin near four years ago (about three years before NFTs hit the mainstream) has grown to become TheXchange - the pioneering Global marketplace behind VirtualStaX. "It all began when I saw a video of a five-year-old girl completely demolishing a ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
NFL Superstars Drew Brees and Patrick Mahomes, South African rugby legend Jean de Villiers and music mogul Randy Jackson unite as Global ambassadors behind VirtualStaX (aka StaX) - a new digital platform set to revolutionize the Global fan economy. "StaX provides the opportunity to not only share, but celebrate our moments, embrace our dreams and support each other. StaX changes the Global digital marketplace forever," says Mahomes. What started as an idea in a small log cabin near four years ago (about three years before NFTs hit the mainstream) has grown to become TheXchange - the pioneering Global marketplace behind VirtualStaX. "It all began when I saw a video of a five-year-old girl completely demolishing a ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Global Superstars
Electronic Arts and FIFA Announce Expanded EA SPORTS FIFA 22 Esports Program... the mainstream appeal of esports is evident.' 'Newcomers, as well as established superstars - ... 'A historic season full of thrilling competitive FIFA stories will captivate a global fanbase with this ...
Superstars Drew Brees, Patrick Mahomes, Randy Jackson and Jean De Villiers Back VirtualStaX (Powered by TurnCoin).TheXchange is the global marketplace for buying and trading StaX - digital trading cards - launching in December 2021. From rising stars to superstars, this new fan experience will allow people to ...
Nike e Jordan Brand presentano le nuove Air Jordan XXXVI NBAPassion.com
Cento superstar, 24 ore rock E i Maneskin conquistano ParigiUn Live Aid ai tempi della necessità di vaccini antiCovid per tutti – soprattutto per i paesi più poveri – e della mobilitazione per l’emergenza climatica: il concertone dell’Ong Global Citizen ha vis ...
Global SuperstarsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Global Superstars